Gurgaon: MCG files FIR over illegal tax benefits to property owners

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) lodged a police complaint against unknown persons involved in giving illegal tax benefits to several property owners. An FIR was filed at the Sadar police station on Saturday.

The action by the corporation comes five days after Haryana urban local bodies (ULB) minister Kavita Jain sought report from the MCG regarding alleged discrepancies in property tax collection.

The MCG has several outsourced employees and agencies for property survey and preparing report on tax collection as well as several other jobs.

The civic body has drawn the ire of city residents and property owners for alleged irregularities in survey of properties and many complaints have been lodged with the Haryana government.

Dr Narhari Bangar, additional commissioner, MCG, said, “Complaints have been lodged against 90 properties. It has come to MCG’s notice that these properties have availed of illegal property tax benefits. We suspect that some touts and a section of (MCG) officials made it happen. The complaints are being probed by the police and those involved and found guilty in such illegal activities will be taken to task.”

Earlier, the MCG had found irregularities in the assessment of commercial properties.

“Many commercial properties were taxed as residential properties and this is being probed, as it led to a revenue loss worth in excess of ₹6 crore for the civic body,” the official said, adding that the these properties were approved as ‘residential properties’ by forging signatures of top officials.

The officials whose signatures are suspected to be forged include MCG commissioner, joint commissioners and zonal taxation officers.

Following complaints of irregularities in property tax collection and following media reports on the same, the Haryana government had sought a report last Thursday.

“Corruption at any municipality will not be tolerated. Based on the findings of the report, action will be initiated and any MCG official, staff or citizen found indulging in malpractice will not be spared,” Jain had been quoted as saying earlier.

Residents claimed glaring irregularities in MCG’s property tax assessment.

Read I Gurgaon: MCG extends deadline for property tax payment till April 30

“The agency responsible for the job assessed several properties at much higher than their actual value. This resulted in property owners facing hassles, as they ran from pillar to post seeking correction. The MCG should improve its (property assessment system) to minimise irregularities,” Abhey Poonia, resident, Suncity, Sector 54, said.

The police filed a case under sections 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.