Gurgaon: MCG, HUDA demolish 50 shanties at Jharsa, recover 4 acres of civic land

In a joint demolition drive by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana urban development authority (HUuda), 50 shanties over four acres of civic land were demolished on Sunday.

According to officials, the drive was carried out on the direction of Vivek Kalia, estate officer, Huda.

“The shanties were illegally constructed on government land and despite our repeated notices, the encroachments weren’t removed and the settlers displaced. Hence, we carried out a demolition drive jointly with Huda officials,” SS Rohilla, public relations officer, MCG, said.

Rohilla added that anti-enroachment drives are part of the effort by the civic authorities to rid green belts of encroachment, clear encroached areas to enable traffic movement and reclaim civic land.

According to MCG officials, the violators were let off with caution that future encroachments would invite legal action. The ‘reclaimed land’ was demarcated with signages.

Read I Relief for Palam Vihar residents, Gurgaon court stays MCG demolition

The demolition came a day after the MCG and Huda jointly undertook an anti-encroachment drive on Sohna Road for close to eight hours, clearing space for the construction of a proposed 5km flyover.

On Saturday, MCG officials cleared encroachments between Rajiv Chowk and Subhash Chowk, while Huda officials carried out a similar drive between Subhash Chowk and Vatika Chowk.