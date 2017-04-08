Gurgaon: MCG issues show cause notice to HIL for illegal use of allotted land

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has served a show cause notice to Hindustan Insecticide Limited (HIL), a government of India enterprise, for letting its land be used for illegal construction activity and occupation without taking the prior consent of the authorities concerned.

The MCG’s show cause notice refers to provisions laid down under the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) Act and by-laws.

“No application was moved by the company seeking extension in lieu of non completion of the project (for which the land was allotted), which is a serious issue. This amounts to conscious defiance on the part of the HIL. This clearly goes to show that there’s total disregard to the intent and purpose for which the land was initially allotted to HIL,” read the show cause notice issued by the MCG.

A building currently stands on the land for which the HIL did not seek necessary permissions and clearances, sources said

The letter stated, “Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred upon estate office Huda, a show cause notice is being served as why an order of resumption of the land/building be not passed against you.”

Hindustan Times has a copy of the show cause notice.

According to the Huda notice, HIL was allotted 70 acres of land along NH-8, opposite the Ambience Mall at Udyog Vihar in 1980 at a price of ₹21.04 lakh by the Haryana government. The land was allotted on the condition that the intended project will be completed within two years from the date of possession and after getting the plan of the proposed building approved by the competent authority in accordance with the regulations pertaining to construction of buildings.

The Huda repeatedly wrote to the HIL to seek requisite permissions in this regard, but the latter did not comply.

HIL could not be reached for a response.

The land is at prime location near the Delhi-Gurgaon border and a major portion of it is vacant.