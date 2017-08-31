Gurgaon: MCG sets up teams to crack down on open defecation

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has formed teams of volunteers ‘Swachha Grahi’ to stop open defecation which has emerged as big worry for the corporation.

The MCG volunteers are visiting every area prone to open defecation by the people living in unauthorized areas, slums and labourers at construction sites across the city. The MCG has formed teams of volunteers in all the 35 wards.

Aiming to make city open defecation free (ODF) by September 25, the MCG has launched the drive.

“The volunteers will educate people on the health hazards arising out of open defecation and promote use of public toilets constructed by the MCG and other government and private agencies. The purpose of forming teams of volunteers is to make people aware about the ways they raise their standards of living by using public toilets,” said Dr Narhari Bangar, additional commissioner, MCG.

“People are being informed about the health implications of open defecation and MCG teams have been deployed at ward level to ensure MCG meets its target of making Gurgaon ODF. MCG is installing portable or mobile toilets in every ward across the city,” said an MCG official.

The volunteers are visiting door-to-door to raise general awareness among the people living in slums and unauthorised areas.

“Open defecation could have several harmful effects and our volunteers urge residents to adopt proper sanitary practices and construct toilets in their backyards if possible,” the MCG spokesperson said.

The MCG aims to construct adequate number of public toilets by the end of this year.

“Last year, the state government had set a goal to make Gurgaon ODF free by November 1, but it fell short of meeting the objective,” said Gaje Singh Kablana, former councillor.

The renewed push for cleanliness comes less than two weeks after Haryana development and panchayats minister OP Dhankar directed all district development and panchayat officers (DDPOs) to arrange a special show of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ for all panchayat chiefs in their respective districts as part of an orientation campaign for sanitation and cleanliness.

The district administration later complied with this directive and screened the movie to all panchayat chiefs for free on August 19.