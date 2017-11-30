Gurgaon: MCG takeover of Huda sectors fuels hope of better services

From Friday, sectors 27, 28, 33 and 47 of the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) will be brought within the ambit of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

The formal takeover of these sectors by the MCG from December 1 has given fresh hope to residents of being provided with better civic services.

Sector 28 is home to several upscale condominiums on the left of Mall Mile and the semi-urban village of Chakkarpur. Sector 27 is locally considered to be an extension of Sector 28, with commercial spaces dotting the area.

The MCG, over the last two years, has launched several projects in the area, including setting up the country’s first camera museum and several solid waste compost plants.

However, the state of roads in these two sectors have continued to draw the ire of residents.

“Finding a 50 metre stretch of road, which is not broken and riddled with potholes, out here is next to impossible. Due to the appalling state of roads, it takes us over 15 minutes to exit this area. I hope the MCG takeover will give us a fix for this problem,” Tina Khanna, a resident of Essel Towers on MG Road, said.

Sector 33 lies in proximity to the MCG’s main office in Sector 34 and has a mix of residential areas and government land.

The sector’s transfer to MCG holds importance as several guest houses have sprang up in the area, owing to its proximity to a leading private hospital. MCG officials claim several of them came up in violation of building norms.

Sector 47 is plagued by encroachment on Sohna Road, which provides a passage to traffic between Rajiv Chowk and Sohna.

Areas located on the left of Sohna Road such as Malibu Towne and Uniworld Gardens 2 fall in this sector.

While MCG officials have carried out anti-encroachment drives in the area along with HUDA, it has had little impact on the traffic movement.

Residents hope for some relief on this front post the takeover on Friday.

“The MCG is vested with authority to ring in engineering changes to Sohna Road and provide relief from regular traffic woes. Despite repeated complaints to Huda over the last decade, there has been no action. We hope the MCG will take up this issue on priority,” Devlina Ghosh, a resident of Malibu Towne, said.

“Once the transfer process is completed, the MCG, apart from two sectors, will have control of all Huda sectors,” MCG Commissioner V Umashankar said.