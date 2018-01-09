Gurgaon: MCG to allow residents to apply for birth and death certificates online

In welcome news for residents, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will soon start issuing birth and death certificates online. The move will spare scores of residents the hassle of lining up outside the MCG offices in Sector 34 and the Civil Lines for these documents, civic officials said on Tuesday.

Once the system is made available, residents will simply have to visit the MCG’s official website, www.mcg.gov.in, and fill in the requisite details for the procurement of birth or death certificates.

Once it’s ready, the MCG will the certificate to the applicant’s residence by courier free of cost.

“This is a welcome step, as I no longer need to visit the MCG’s office for getting the birth certificate of my newborn daughter. I remember the tedious process that I had to go through after the birth of my son. I was finally able to collect the birth certificate after making multiple trips to the MCG office,” Shakti Bishnoi, a resident of Sector 14, said.

MCG officials said that if there is any discrepancy or details missing in the applicant’s form, they will notify the applicant on his or her mobile number via SMS and ask them to make necessary changes.

“Currently, we only receive online applications for birth and death certificates from hospitals. However, we have decided to extend the facility to the general public as well. Residents would have to visit our official web portal, click on the option (birth/death certificate) and fill out the details. Once ready, the certificate will be mailed to their residence free of cost,” Dr Ashish Singla, medical officer, MCG, said.

Read I Gurgaon: Birth, death certificates at your doorstep from May 3

Singla said that the MCG will bear the cost of sending these certificates to the applicants through speed post.

MCG has been making a conscious effort to move all its facilities and services, related to residents online, since receiving encouraging feedback to the online property tax payment gateway introduced in 2016.

More than 70 per cent property tax payments have been made online since its launch, MCG records say.