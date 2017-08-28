Gurgaon: MCG to auction tax defaulters’ properties today

After much dilly-dallying, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to hold the auctioning of 20 properties of property tax defaulters at the Huda Gymkhana club in Sector 29 on Tuesday.

Earlier, citing ‘unrest in the state’ following Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh‘s conviction in a rape case, the MCG officials were in favour of calling off the auctioning event. However, since there has been no untoward action or any violence in the district or nearby areas, the MCG officials have decided to go ahead with the process ‘as scheduled’.

“Although some of the senior officials will be absent at tomorrow’s (Tuesday’s) auctioning, we are going ahead with the same as things seem to be returning to normal across the state,” a senior MCG official said.

The Haryana government had sent MCG Commissioner V Umashankar to Sirsa for coordinating with the local administration in restoring law and order in the city.

According to MCG officials, Umashankar is unlikely to attend the auctioning event.

The MCG had sealed over 300 properties, as its owners failed to clear their debts. MCG officials said that the auctioning will serve as a warning to defaulters to repay their dues or lose their properties altogether.

A section of MCG officials are under the scanner owing to their alleged involvement in a property tax collection scam. Reports of anomalies in the tax collection process even led to state urban local bodies minister Kavita Jain seeking a report from the MCG commissioner.

It is alleged that 200 commercial properties were taxed as residential properties by MCG officials during its property tax collection survey. The same caused a revenue loss in excess of ₹6 crore for the civic body, as commercial properties have a higher tax slab than residential areas.

MCG has already raked in property tax dues worth ₹500 crore this year.