Gurgaon: MCG to take over private colonies soon for maintenance

The district town planning (DTP) department of Gurgaon said that a proposal for transferring some private colonies to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for maintenance has been sent to the head office Chandigarh.

The DTP is awaiting the final nod from the headquarters for handing over the colonies — Sushant Lok 2 and 3, Malibu Towne, Nirvana Country — to the MCG for maintenance.

The town planning officials said they conducted a survey of the infrastructure of colonies before sending the proposal.

“We have sent the proposal to the principal secretary of town and country planning, Arun Kumar Gupta. Now we will wait for the approval from the head office,” a DTP official said.

The official said that a proposal for transfer of South City 1 and 2 was sent in November 2016.

However, despite approvals and directions, no colony has been transferred to MCG so far.

In February 2016, the town and country planning department of Chandigarh had ordered developers to handover DLF Phase 1-3, Sushant Lok-1 and Palam Vihar to MCG for maintenance.

Despite repeated attempts, Arun Kumar Gupta could not be contacted for a comment in this regard.

Earlier, residents of private colonies, under the banner of Gurgaon Citizens’ Council (GCC), had met Haryana PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh and sought his intervention in the transfer of private colonies to the civic body. Residents had also met MCG commissioner V Umashankar in this regard.

Anand Mohan Sharan, the principal secretary of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, said, “The process (of sector transfer) is at an advanced stage and the transfer will be completed soon.”