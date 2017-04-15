Gurgaon: MG Road bottleneck near IFFCO Chowk unclogs with arrival of traffic cops

It looks like the traffic police’s attempt to unclog IFFCO Chowk may finally come to fruition, as they have deputed officials at the spot where they had removed dividers last month to create an alternative shorter route for traffic coming from IFFCO Chowk metro station towards New Delhi on Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road.

The space had been created so that commuters can directly take a right turn towards New Delhi on the MG Road instead of taking a left turn towards IFFCO Chowk, followed by a U-turn at the clogged intersection for heading towards the national capital.

However, instead of decongesting IFFCO Chowk, the ‘opened space’ had created a bottleneck on the MG Road and the same was blamed on the merging of three-way traffic, which had also led to minor accidents.

However, traffic cops have been posted at the spot to control and streamline the movement of vehicles.

The ‘opened space’ saw a convergence traffic coming from MG Road metro station and heading towards IFFCO Chowk, those coming from IFFCO Chowk metro station and heading towards MG Road and those on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway from New Delhi and taking the service lanes to enter MG Road. These vehicles were taking a right turn (which included driving on the wrong lane) using the newly created space to head towards IFFCO Chowk metro station.

Read I Gurgaon: Iffco Chowk poses major challenges to NHAI’s flyover project

Traffic police have now blocked e-way users from taking the right turn for heading towards IFFCO Chowk metro station. They are channelling traffic in a manner as to avoid convergence of vehicles coming from MG Road metro station and heading towards IFFCO Chowk and commuters coming from IFFCO Chowk metro station and taking the right turn from the opened space to head towards New Delhi on MG Road. This has gone a long way in curbing mishaps on the stretch.

More than twenty accidents had been reported on the spot, which had become a choke point.

“The new space had only added to traffic woes and created unnecessary confusion. Instead of the congestion at IFFCO Chowk earlier, there was a convergence of vehicles coming from multiple directions about 400 m away, on right turn. With the traffic police now present at the spot, the opening of the new route can finally be a traffic solution than a problem,” Samarth Gupta, a resident of Heritage City, said.

Traffic officers said they will monitor the movement of vehicles and commuters till the completion of the underpass and flyover projects at IFFCO Chowk.

“The traffic police officers will be present at the spot from early morning till midnight. This will continue until the flyover and underpass at IFFCO Chowk opens to the public,” a spokesperson for the traffic police said.