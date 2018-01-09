Gurgaon: Missing 5-year-old returns home, rape case filed

Several teams of Gurgaon police are working to nab the culprits involved in the rape of a 5-year old girl in Rajiv Nagar. The minor was kidnapped on Monday evening from outside her home. She was allegedly lured by an individual with toffees and he took her away without other children noticing the act, the police said. The girl returned injured on Tuesday morning and the police suspects that the accused, who could be one or more, dropped her off near her house.

A case of rape was registered against unidentified persons on Tuesday after medical examination confirmed sexual assault. A case of rape under Pocso Act was added in the FIR, which had earlier been registered by the Sector 14 police. The FIR was filed on Monday evening after the child was kidnapped.

The girl’s father filed an abduction complaint at the Sector 14 police station after which a case was registered. The police on Tuesday said that the girl returned home in the morning and they suspect that the accused dropped her off near her home. The girl was later admitted to the Civil Hospital in Gurgaon where she is undergoing treatment. Medical examination later confirmed that she had been raped, police said.

“A case of rape under Pocso Act has been registered against the accused and multiple police teams are probing the case. CCTV footage from different houses in the area is being examined and the case is being probed on priority. We will nab the accused soon,” Sumit Kuhar, DCP, Crime, said.

The police is yet to question the victim, as she is in extreme trauma and is likely to be counselled before any information is sought from her.

The incident happened on Monday evening when the girl was playing with other children outside her house on a street in Rajiv Nagar. Police said an unidentified man apparently lured the girl with a toffee and took her away, which escaped the notice of her playmates. However, when the minor did not return home till late evening, her parents started looking for her in adjoining homes and the neighbourhood. As they couldn’t find her, they filed a complaint at the Sector 14 police station. A case of abduction was registered.

The girl’s father runs a tyre repair business and hail from Uttar Pradesh. The family lives in a rented accommodation in Rajiv Nagar.