Gurgaon: More arrests likely in RTA corruption probe

There is likely to be more arrests in connection with the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) corruption probe, as the investigation has revealed a nexus at play in charging residents for clearing their vehicle registry or approving certificates that, in some cases, had been disqualified.

A chief minister’s flying squad (CFMS) on Thursday arrested a computer operator, who was posted at the RTA office, on charges of corruption and the squad’s sleuths are probing the role of more staff members.

The flying squad had received several complaints against the accused and had procured witness accounts as well as evidence against him prior to his arrest.

According to sources in Gurgaon police, the accused Tarun Hasija would clear records or register vehicles flouting norms as well as charge money for clearing papers for those plying within permissible limits.

The violations included vehicles failing to clear the air pollution standards and those that had been impounded by the police or attracted a heavy fine.

A case against Tarun has been filed at the Shivaji Nagar police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Our role is limited in the matter, as the case is being probed by the flying squad. Based on their complaint and pieces of evidence, a case was registered in the matter,” Inspector Rajpal Yadav, SHO, Shivaji Nagar police station, said.

According to sources, the flying squad is probing the role of touts as well as motor vehicle inspectors in the matter. It is alleged that they may have played the role of ‘middlemen’. They are also scrutinising footage captured by the CCTV, which had been installed at the RTA office earlier this year to keep a check on touts, for leads in the case.

On August 23, members of All Haryana Truck Transport Association lodged a complaint with PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh claiming rampant corruption in the RTA office as well.