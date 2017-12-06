Gurgaon: More Ryan-like takeovers likely if schools don’t follow safety norms

The district administration on Tuesday announced that will consider taking over the managing committees of city schools, in a manner similar to Ryan International School, Bhondsi, if they are found to be violating guidelines laid down for the safety and security of students. The administration had taken over the management of the school in the light of the murder of an eight-year-old student inside the toilet.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the safety of children on their journey from home to school, Gurgaon deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “Action will be taken against the schools not adhering to the (safety) guidelines. The measures include suspension of aid to government-aided schools, withdrawal of affiliation to schools under the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) and taking over the management of private schools, as in the Ryan case and action for violation of the district magistrate’s order under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.”

He said the students need to be made aware of good touch and bad touch, bullying and risks associated with exposure to the internet. He also advised schools to hold special sessions on personal safety lessons on a regular basis.

He said the administration will now focus on implementation of guidelines issued by the department of education in Haryana for the safety of students. It was also decided that a school safety committee, constituted by the district administration, will work towards the ‘safety of children’.

The committee comprises representatives of the managements of schools, clinical psychologist, a consultant from Security Sector Skill Development Council (SSSDC) and parents, apart from officials of the education department, police and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

At the meeting on Tuesday, implementation of the ‘Surakshit School Vahan’ policy was also discussed at length.

Singh said that the guidelines with regard to the safety of students are mandatory and need to be followed in letter and spirit. He said no laxity in the matter will be tolerated. He advised schools to have a security audit conducted and plug loopholes, if any, before inspections by district authorities.

“A communiqué was sent to all schools of the district under Section 144 of Cr PC, in which they were asked to ascertain the safety of students and give an undertaking in this regard. Inspections will be conducted by a team comprising the district education officer or his representative, an RTA staff member and a representative of the local police station,” Singh said.

District education officer Ram Kumar Phalaswal said 160 schools have already submitted their undertakings.

It was decided that an inspection calendar for schools will be issued and all schools will be intimated about it.

“A representative of any school can accompany the inspection team if he or she desires to do so. In the first phase, ten schools will be inspected and the schools to be included in the first go will be decided through a draw of lots”, Singh said.

The schools who haven’t yet submitted the requisite undertaking will also be inspected by a committee of local SHO and block education officer (BEO) or block elementary education officer (BEEO). It is on the basis of their report that the police will act for violation of Section 144 of CrPC.