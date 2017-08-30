Gurgaon municipal polls: INLD, BJP to contest MCG election on symbol, Congress undecided

Some of the political parties contesting the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram elections — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) — said that their candidates will contest MCG election on party symbols. However, the candidates from Congress are still undecided about it.

Abhay Chautala, the leader of opposition in the state assembly and senior INLD leader, said, “We will contest all 35 seats on party symbols. We contested the previous elections on party symbols as well and everybody knows how horse-trading took place last year in Gurgaon, to elect the mayor and deputy mayors. Indian National Lok Dal is to hold a meeting in this regard soon with party members.”

“BJP candidates contested 2011 MCG elections on party symbols and they will contest this time also on the party symbols in all 35 wards,” said Umesh Aggarwal, MLA from Gurgaon.

In the 2011 MCG elections, 27 independent candidates won and the joined the Congress.

Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, a senior Congress leader, said, “We want to contest the MCG elections on the party symbol, unlike in the past. We are holding a meeting with senior party members shortly on this issue.”

Many political leaders alleged that the demarcation of wards has not been done in compliance with norms.

“The demarcation of wards was done incorrectly and only as per the wishes of the ruling party members. The opposition was not consulted and the correct procedure has been completely ignored,” said Sukhbir Kataria, former Congress minister.

Nisha Singh, former MCG councillor, said, “As per the Constitution of India, the MCG is an independent body of local governance but Haryana government has scuttled democracy in the most blatant manner. Timely, free and fair elections are the basic right of a citizen. This right was denied to Gurgaon residents for more than a year. MCG is being quietly buried and along with it, the Indian Constitution too.”

“The state government was always committed to holding the elections and this is a step in the right direction. This will boost democracy at the city level, help in making governance more accountable and enable the representatives of the people to take decisions to develop and transform Gurgaon into a better city,” said GL Sharma, senior BJP leader.