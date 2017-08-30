Gurgaon municipal polls on September 24, results on same day

Elections for Municipal Corporation of Gurugram will be held on September 24 after a delay of over one year. The results will be announced the same day, announced the Haryana state election commission on Wednesday.

Nominations for the second MCG polls will be filed from September 8 to 13, Dr Dalip Singh, Haryana state election commissioner announced in Panchkula. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 15.

Bye-election in ward number 2 of Pataudi municipal committee will also be held on the same day.

The MCG polls were suspended due to delay in demarcation of wards and later when objections were raised as demarcation was carried out by a six-member committee that comprised of members only from the ruling BJP.

Tenure of elected representatives of MCG ended on June 21 last year.

The matter had reached Punjab and Haryana high court when a petition was filed by the Qutab Enclave RWA of DLF Phase-1 and some locals questioning legitimacy of wards delimitation.

The state election commission had submitted in the high court on February 28 that it was ready to conduct MCG elections on the basis of position of wards and voters during polls in 2011.

MCG wards were reduced from 35 to 32 in March this year on the basis of a population census which recorded city’s population at 9.9 lakh.

The civic body officials had formed 35 wards on the basis of a local survey in 2011 that recorded population at 11.53 lakh. The 2011 Census of India, which came later, recorded population at 9.9 lakh.

Polls now will be held for 35 wards.

“Ward demarcation was wrong and as per wishes of the ruling party members. Opposition not consulted and totally ignored in the process”, said Sukhbir Kataria, former Congress minister.

Welcoming the announcement, Bhupender Chauhan, Gurgaon BJP president, said it was overdue and the residents deserved representation in the civic body.

Singh said expected polling booths are 54. Of 35 wards, four are reserved for SC category, two for women from SC category, two for OBC, and 10 for general women.

He said the expenditure limit for contesting municipal corporation polls is Rs 5 lakh.