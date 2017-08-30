Gurgaon municipal polls: Residents’ petition against demarcation of wards to be heard on Thursday

The Haryana state election commission announced that the election for the 35 wards of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be held on September 24, but many have their fingers crossed as a hearing in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking a stay on the election is scheduled for Thursday.

The petitioners, members of Qutub Enclave residents’ welfare association (RWA), challenged the final draft notification of the MCG ad hoc committee members. The petitioners alleged the members demarcated the city into wards incorrectly.

The petitioners had challenged the final draft in July and the court set a date in October for hearing the case. The state government was also asked to file its reply on the issue.

“The hearing was fixed for October 18 but the state election commission suddenly decided to announce the election date on August 30, following which we moved a petition on Wednesday for an early hearing for an instant stay on the election process. The court granted us time on Thursday,” said RS Rathee, president of Qutub Enclave RWA, the body which filed the petition.

“The committee members were not fair in carving out the municipal wards. Our claims are based on facts that we gathered and put before the court. The court took cognizance of the complaints and sought a reply from the government. The government is to file its reply as well,” said Rathee.

Earlier in January, the residents had filed objections on the delimitation and the court had stayed the elections on February 8.

“The court in May vacated the stay after the state government placed on record the draft of final notification of ward demarcation. In July, we again challenged the final draft as it is without any change and is faulty. The worrying part is that the government is misguiding the court,” said Bhup Singh, one of the petitioners.

State election commissioner Dalip Singh said, “There is no stay on the elections by the court. The election has already been delayed by 14 months. So, it was our priority to conduct the elections as early as possible.”