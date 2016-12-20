Gurgaon: New scheme for cabs, taxis to ply in Haryana’s NCR areas

App-based cab aggregators and private taxi operators in the National Capital Region (NCR) in Haryana will have to seek fresh permits under the new NCR Motor Cab Scheme, 2016. Under this scheme, operators of cabs and taxis registered in Delhi or NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh will have to get a counter sign from the Haryana transport department for operating in Gurgaon and other NCR areas of the state.

A counter sign signifies permission by the RTA, after payment of fee, to ply in Haryana’s NCR areas. The department has authorised Faridabad regional transport authority (RTA) for this purpose.

According to rough estimates by the Gurgaon RTA, more than 50,000 cabs and taxis ply in Gurgaon and nearby areas daily. They will now come under the ambit of the new scheme. In compliance with it, the Gurgaon RTA on Monday declared as illegal permits of vehicles undertaking point-to-point carriage in NCR on All-India tourist permits and contract carriage permits.

“Cab aggregators and taxi owners have to get fresh permits under the new scheme by submitting old permits. We will start impounding vehicles in case of violations,” said Jitender Kumar, secretary, RTA, Gurgaon. The RTA has sent letters to inform cab aggregator services and taxi operator associations of the new rules.

The new scheme has replaced the earlier Radio Cab Scheme, 2006, and has taken into account taxi operators’ shift to app-based cab services and increase in inter-state and inter-city operations, said Kumar. The new scheme also aims to generate more revenue from fee for permits and counter signs for vehicles registered elsewhere.

These permits will have to be renewed after five years. So far, one app-based cab aggregator and one taxi operator have applied for the permits.