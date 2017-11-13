Gurgaon: NHAI begins process to acquire land for CPR project

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began the process of acquiring land for the construction of the connecting peripheral road (CPR), which is the last leg of the northern peripheral road (NPR), also known as Dwarka Expressway, near Kherki Daula.

The move comes as a big relief to thousands of homebuyers of Dwarka Expressway who have been waiting for the completion of NPR for years as the delay has adversely affected the completion of several residential and commercial projects.

Udeep Singhal, project director (PD), NHAI, Dwarka Expressway, said, “The NHAI has hired a consultant in this regard. I am not updated on how much land the NHAI needs for the CPR but, roughly, it should be about four hectares. The NHAI wants to acquire the land and start the construction of CPR as well as a cloverleaf flyover.”

The CPR falls between NH-8 near Kherki Daula and NPR in sector 88-90. A 600-metre plot here is the major hiccup holding up the merger of the two roads, with Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) refusing to remove poles and wires of a high transmission electricity line from the area.

“The Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) had acquired land fully aware that there was a high tension electricity line passing over it. Huda had to transfer land, about 10 acres, to NHAI for the construction of CPR and a cloverleaf but that did not happen due to the presence of the transmission line. Now the issue has been resolved and NHAI will acquire the land,” said Yashpal Yadav, administrator Huda.

The NHAI will connect the NPR with NH-8 near Kherki Daula via CPR and use the cloverleaf on the national highway to further connect it with the southern peripheral road (SPR) to achieve the objective of seamless travel.

Both SPR and NPR are considered the future lifeline of the city in terms of intracity connectivity — between east and west Gurgaon — as well as intercity connectivity among Delhi, Jaipur, Faridabad, Rewari and Pataudi.

“We will be happy once the SPR and the NPR are connected and opened for traffic,” said Sumit Kumar, a homebuyer of Sector 103, adding that the NPR has been delayed far too long.