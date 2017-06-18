Gurgaon: NHAI heeds residents’ plea to install noise control barrier in Sector 17

The National Highways Authority of India (NHIA) has agreed to install noise pollution control barriers all along the expressway between Iffco Chowk and the Management Development Institute (MDI) to protect the residential houses in Sector 17.

The residents’ appeal came in anticipation of possible massive noise pollution once the widening of the expressway is complete and traffic movement begins. The residents told NHIA that C Block is located along the expressway between Iffco Chowk and MDI and nearly hundred houses could be directly exposed to traffic noise pollution.

The residents said there was greenery between C Block and expressway’s main carriageway , which served as a buffer zone. However, it has now been cleared to free up space for the widening project.

“Green buffer zone was protective, as it blocked out the noise. However, with it gone now, we ate exposed noise pollution, which, we fear, could get even worse once traffic movement begins on the service road running along our boundary wall. We even informed the NHAI about the problem and urged them to find a permanent solution,” GS Sehrawat, a resident, said.

AS Ahlawat, another resident, said, “Noise barriers were recently installed on Vasant Vihar flyover and on Narayana flyover as well. Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI, assured us that a noise barrier will be installed before allowing traffic movement on the service road.”

A noise pollution control barrier is an exterior structure designed to protect residents from excessive noise pollution.

“We feel unsafe after greenery was removed, as our houses vibrate every time a car speeds by. The NHAI must address our plight,” Satish Solanki, who was also present at the meeting with NHAI officials on Thursday, said.

This marks the first time that the NHAI has received a request for installing a noise pollution control barrier from Gurgaon residents.

“I have assured residents that we will consider installing a noise control barrier or raising a wall to block out the noise. I will forward residents’ request to our headquarters for approval,” Sharma said, adding that in Gurgaon no such system has been installed as yet.