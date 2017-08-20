Gurgaon: NHAI seeks removal of petrol pump stalling underpass work

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has flagged concerns over a petrol pump posing a hurdle to the construction of an underpass on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road saying it wants it replaced at the earliest.

In its recent letter to the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) last week, the NHAI said work to finish the underpass project is on in full swing and expect for a portion of the site where the fuel dump is posing a hurdle, work is proceeding at pace. It said that work on that particular portion has been paused for several weeks now the petroleum station is to blame for the same.

The petrol pump falls in alignment of the underpass being constructed by the NHAI. Once it opens to traffic, the flyover will enable commuters to travel to Delhi via MG Road or Iffco Chowk Metro station should they drive from the Huda City Centre.

The L-shape underpass, which is similar to the one at Rajiv Chowk that enables commuters to drive towards Delhi from the Medanta hospital, is aimed at decongesting traffic near the ABW tower.

“This is an important infrastructure project and the petrol pump is posing a hurdle to it. We have written to Huda voicing our concerns and are hoping for some action from their end over the next couple of days,” Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI, Gurgaon, said.

“NHAI has raised the issue several times with the local authorities, seeking removal of petrol pumps, high tension lines, crematoriums and other utilities, over the last six or seven months. The NHAI completed the flyover project at Hero Honda Chowk and work on an underpass at Rajiv Chowk is proceeding without any hurdles,” the NHAI official said.

The Huda officials have written to their headquarters in Chandigarh seeking a resolution of this issue at the earliest.

Read I Gurgaon: DLF-5 underpass project to miss June deadline

Yashpal Yadav, Huda administrator, said, “We took up the issue with our chief administration office three months ago. The head office has sought some queries in this regard and we hope the issue will be resolved soon. We have been in touch with the NHAI officials as well.”

NHAI had also taken up the construction of two elevated U-turns on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and an underpass.