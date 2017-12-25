Gurgaon: Nine dogs of foreign breed rescued from a bungalow at Sec 67

Nine dogs of foreign breed were rescued by a team of police and animal welfare organisation members from a bungalow located at Sector 67 in the city on Friday. The dogs were confined for illegal breeding, alleged members of the animal welfare organisation.

A complaint in the matter was filed at Badshapur police station by the members of the NGO. Getting word of the complaint, the breeder was forced to hand over all his dogs to the NGO.

The nine dogs which were rescued include two Huskies, two Pit Bulls, one Sharpe and four Mastiffs. The dogs were tied to gutters and fences and were surviving on poop and garbage during the day, as they weren’t given any kind of food or water at length for days, the rescue team alleged.

“A volunteer informed about the illegal breeding of dogs in the area. We were also told that nine of his dogs are in a woeful state without food, water and any medical care. We reached the accused’s house and were shocked to see the poor state in which the dogs had been confined inside a posh bungalow,” said Nikhil Mahesh, member, Umeed, The Rehab Center, An initiative by Animal Care Society, a NGO working for rehabilitation of animals. It is located at Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, behind Pathways School.

The team members alleged that the dogs were kept in an unhygienic condition.

“We could literally count the ribs of the rescued dogs. They were petrified of human touch, which was an indication that they had been beaten mercilessly. On being questioned, the caretaker informed us that these dogs were fed once in three days and were kept tied throughout the day. They were kept in the backyard of the bungalow where they were tied all night long and were forced to live in their own poop. They often used to feed on their own poop as hunger got the better of them,” Juhi Bhattacharya, another member of animal welfare group who was part of the operation, said.

The dogs are now under the care at Umeed and are not up for adoption yet due to their medical condition. The dogs have been kept in a special area where they are being provided with adequate food, water and medical care by the staff.

Dr Shally Mattu Jalali a veterinary doctor, after examination and post blood reports, concluded that all dogs were found severely anaemic, undernourished, weak and stunted with multiple infections in their bodies.

Police said further investigation is being conducted in this case.

“We have received the complaint and have followed procedure. We will determine the further course of action after obtaining the investigation report,” said inspector Rajender Singh, station house officer, Badshahpur police station.