Gurgaon: No more water crisis in summer, promises Huda

The Haryana urban development authority (Huda) on Monday said that the persisting water supply crisis across the city will soon end as a new line of 15 MGD (millions of gallons per day) was operational on Sunday morning. The new line took one-and-a half years to be completed and spans 15 km — from Basai water treatment plant to Sector 17. It has a capacity of supplying 15-20 MGD.

The Huda tested the new line a week ago. The new line would augment the Huda’s water supply capacity from 70 MGD to 90 MGD and it would also meet the city’s peak water demand during summers.

“We would supply water to the MCG, which is now in charge of maintenance these sectors and other areas. On Sunday, we supplied 8 MGD and it would increase day by day,” Virender Singh Malik, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Huda, said.

Huda sectors from 1 to 23 and 23 A, Rajiv Nagar, Laxmi Garden, Model Town, New Colony, Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar Phase 1 and 2, Sheetla Colony and other areas will be benefitted from the new water pipeline.

Water supply shortfall becomes a pressing issue for residents with the onset of summer.

“We are totally dependant on the Huda and MCG for water supply. We have been facing low and erratic water supply for several days and we have written to MCG and Huda repeatedly. We will wait for a few more days to assess if there’s any improvement in the situation and then we will decide on our next course of action,” ML Mann, a resident Sector 21, said.

Local MLA Umesh Aggarwal, who inaugurated the new line at Basai by switching on the panel in the presence of Huda engineers, said the areas that fall on the right to NH-8 (Delhi to Gurgaon), including sectors 1-23 and several municipal areas were reeling under acute water shortage.

“We used to get hundreds of complaints daily of low water supply, leakages etc and used to call up officials of Huda and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to resolve the issue. We hope the augmentation of 15-20 MGD will bring an end to the supply crisis,” he said.