Gurgaon: No sign of rain, brace for extreme heat wave condition, warns Met office

With no signs of rain, the city is likely to face extreme heat wave conditions in the coming week. The maximum temperature recorded in Gurgaon went up to 42.4°C on Saturday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 23.4°C.

The ongoing heat wave condition in the city is expected to get more severe over the next week, said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD recorded both the minimum and the maximum temperatures in the city at five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature has remained over 20°C on most days of this month.

“With no signs of rain, the residents can expect an unseasonal hot and dry weather for the coming week,” said an official at the Met department.

A cyclone developing over the Bay of Bengal has changed course to Myanmar and consequently, will not bring any rainfall to the country, the official said.

While light showers could take place in the sub-Himalayan regions of Assam and Sikkim, states such as Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana will continue to experience extreme heat wave, the IMD official said.

There were light showers in the city on April 5, with the IMD recording rainfall of about 4 mm. Similarly, on April 6, 2mm of rainfall was recorded. Two days of light showers had brought temperatures down in the city for a few days.

With Sunday’s heat wave warning, doctors in the city have advised people to stay indoors, increase their fluid intake and cover themselves properly if they have to step out during the day.

“Extreme heat wave conditions can lead to dehydration and can also impact the heart rate, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood thickness. People with cardiovascular, respiratory, and cerebrovascular diseases should avoid going out in the sun,” Rajesh Kumar, consultant, internal medicine, at a private hospital in the city, said.