Gurgaon: NPR home buyers want early completion of Dwarka Expressway

After inauguration of the Basai railway over bridge (ROB) by CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday, the homebuyers want completion of the northern peripheral road (NPR), better known as Dwarka Expressway, at the earliest. Until NPR is made operational, the purpose of Haryana government of developing 35 sectors (81-115) as future Gurgaon stands defeated.

Homebuyers met Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways and shipping last week seeking his intervention for early completion. The NPR has been taken over by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which comes under Gadkari’s ministry.

“The ministry has issued appropriate directions to NHAI in this regard. Hope it will become operational soon,” said an official in Union urban developement ministry confirming the meeting with homebuyers.

The buyers, whose primary concern is the 18-km Gurgaon portion of the NPR, are hopeful of a positive response from the Union minister.

“Our concern is the Gurgaon portion of the expressway. We hope the Centre and the state government would do the needful in making this portion operational at the earliest,” said Gaurav Prakash, founder member of Dwarka Expressway Welfare Association.

The 18km-long NPR is considered big ticket project of the Haryana government. The Haryana urban development authority (Huda) had acquired lands along the proposed expressway to develop residential spaces spread across 35 sectors.

Soon after the project was launched in 2009-10, it got mired in litigations. This resulted from the alleged illegal sale of plots to holders of general and special power of attorneys by unauthorised property dealers. Over the last seven years, the Huda claims to have settled most of litigations, but couldn’t prevent the project from missing several deadlines. The 1.4km stretch between Kherki Daula and New Palam Vihar is at the heart of the only ongoing legal dispute centering around the project, the Huda said. The next date of hearing has been set in July-end.

“Our meeting with Gadkari was fruitful. We hope it will evoke the desired response. We want the court to deliver the final judgment at the earliest and not delay it anymore. The delay stretches to a decade and we have been bearing the burden of paying the rent for the plots we bought and the EMI on the loans we took,” Prakhar Sahay, a homebuyer, said.

Yashpal Yadav, Huda administrator, said, “Only 1.4km of the project remains unfinished and we have filed our reply to Punjab and Haryana high court. We hope the court will deliver a final verdict by July end.”