Gurgaon: NRI held for impersonating as principal secretary to PM Modi

The police arrested an NRI and sent him to jail on Monday on charges of threatening officials at the Gurgaon divisional commissioner office by claiming to be principal secretary to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The accused has been identified as Atul Kalsi who lives in USA. According to the police complaint lodged by Kulbhushan, an employee at divisional commissioner office, the accused has been calling the office for last one week.

Police said he impersonated as principal secretary to Prime Minister and also cabinet secretary. Divisional commissioner D Suresh said the principal secretary to Prime Minister has been informed about the incident.

The accused has a property in DLF Phase 1 and he was asking the official to convert that property from commercial category to the residential one. He was putting pressure that his property, where a paying guest facility is operated, was converted from residential to commercial and the decision should be reverted.

Since a PG was operated from the property as a result the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has converted the property into commercial category. Since the last one week, he was allegedly threatening the officers at divisional commissioner office to follow his orders and claimed to be calling from the PMO.

The MCG had carried out survey of PGs in the city last month and converted categories of several facilities that were found flouting norms.

Kulbhushan told the police that after repeated calls from the accused, he called him to the divisional commissioner office on Monday. The accused reached there. The staff asked him to show is ID card at which he lost temper and started abusing them.

The staff called the police who took the accused in custody. A case was filed in Civil Lines police station under section 170 (impersonating a public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duties) and 419 (cheating by impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have arrested the accused and produced him in a local court after which he was sent to jail,” said Assistant sub-inspector, Madan Singh of Civil Lines police station. Singh said the accused deals in software in USA and he had called the DC office four times from landline and his mobile phone.

The accused also has a voter card which he could not have since he is American citizen of Indian origin. The voter card is being investigated, the police said.