Gurgaon: Officials clear liquor vend in Sec 38 of norms’ violation

The excise department officials measured the distance of a liquor vend in Sector 38 from schools and residential area after they received a complaint, from the deputy commissioner office last week, that it was within 150 metres of the institution. The team found no violation of excise norms and have submitted a report in this regard.

The move followed complaints about liquor vend operating near a school and a private hospital. The hospital staff had also complained and asked that the vend be shifted as it is situated close to the hospital’s boundary, at the rear.

The liquor vend was opened in April but had to suspend operations after the complaint, excise officials said.

Residents of Sector 38 said that as per the Haryana excise policy, a liquor vend cannot be located within 150 metres of a school or a hospital and alleged that the vend is less than 100 metres away from the school and is adjacent to the boundary wall of the hospital.

However, the excise department officials dismissed the residents’ claims.

“We visited the spot and measured the distance. The liquor vend is located 215 metres from the school and the entrance of the hospital is even farther,” Sneh Lata Yadav, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (East), said.

“We have submitted an inspection report to the deputy commissioner’s office last week and there is no excise violation by the licensee,” said Yadav.

The liquor shop was reopened on August 25, four months after it was allocated.

In July, parents of a private school in DLF Phase-4 had complained to the deputy commissioner regarding the liquor vend. They had alleged that was not even 100 metres away from the school but a team of officials found that it was within the permissible limit. However, the vend was shifted as parents alleged it was having a negative influence on school students.

On April 16, around 50 women had blocked Khandsa Road and vandalised a liquor vend that they had wanted to be relocated.