Gurgaon: Officials take stock of fire safety measures in city pubs and eateries

Seeking to draw lessons from the Kamala Mills blaze in Mumbai on Thursday night, which left 14 dead and several injured, city fire department officials carried out a random inspection of pubs and bars on Saturday, taking stock of the fire safety measures in place.

A top level meeting was held in this regard in Chandigarh on Friday. Kavita Jain, state urban local bodies minister, who chaired the meeting, directed top officials of the district administration to check if the city’s pubs, malls, hotels and bars had the necessary fire safety mechanism in place.

“We have put together a team of officials for this purpose. The team will check all pubs and bars across the city. Our objective is to check fire safety measures that are mandatory in these establishments,” Isham Singh Kashyap, district fire officer, Gurgaon, said, adding that to conduct random check in 200 or more pubs and bars three teams have been created.

“I will lead an inspection drive at the city’s hotels on Sunday,” Kashyap said.

The majority of the city’s eateries and watering holes are located DLF Cyber City, Sector 29, MG Road, Golf Course Road and Sohna Road.

Fire safety officials and city police checked each and every restaurant in Cyber City during a two-hour stretch starting 2.30pm. Later, the team reached Sector 29 where over 50 restaurants are located.

While conducting the drive, Rajesh Singh, sub inspector (SI), said, “Our aim is to alert restaurant owners on fire safety measures. We have asked all pub and eatery owners to place signboards outside the entry gate mentioning the sitting capacity of the establishments and lock the gates if they have a full house. The owners were also advised not to let in customers beyond capacity.”

“Like Sector 29, restaurants in DLF Cyber City attracts huge crowd on New Year’s eve and we adopt all the necessary safety measures. We will follow the instructions of the police and fire safety officials,” Sanjiv Sharma, general manager of a restaurant at Cyber City, said.

There is a 17-point fire safety guideline that is mandatory at hotels and restaurants. These commercial establishments are also required to obtain no objection certificates (NOCs) from the district fire service department.

Some of these measures are installation of a fire extinguisher, hose reel, dry and wet riser, down comer, yard hydrant, automatic sprinkler system, automatic detection and alarm system, under ground water tank and terrace tank, among others.

There are five fire stations in Gurgaon — Sector 29, Sector 37, Bhim Nagar, Udyog Vihar and IMT Manesar.

The fire safety department has a 13 water bowsers, 3 foam tenders, 1 water tender, 2 small tenders and 2 rescue tenders at its disposal.

“We want people to be safe as they ring in the New Year,” Jain said in a press statement.