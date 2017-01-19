Gurgaon: Over 65,000 cases pending in district court, 20,000 are of bounced cheques

Out of 65,0000 pending cases at the district court, 20,000 are related to dishonoured cheques, district and sessions judge Harnam Singh Thakur said on Wednesday.

Even as the Centre is pushing for a cashless economy post demonetisation, instances of cheques bouncing and online fraud saw a rise in 2016, the judge said.

HT had reported in December that the Cyber cell of the Gurgaon police recorded over 2,300 cases of online bank frauds last year.

Thakur attributed the rise in cheque cases to the decline in real estate market over the last decade. Thakur said the decline in property value led to a corresponding rise in third party transactions by real estate developers, middle-men, sellers and buyers.

Thakur said that there are 45 cases that have been under trial for over 10 years and court proceedings are ongoing in more than 1,000 cases for over five years. The judge, however, did not mention the type of these cases.

Thakur was at a meeting organised to announce the foundation stone laying ceremony of a modern district complex that will be held on Saturday.

“To ensure that there is a quick disposal of cases and decrease the pendency rate further, a new court building is being established with enhanced facilities to speed the court proceeding further,” Thakur said.

It is to be built on a vacant plot near the agriculture department office in Sector 15 part 1, less then a kilometre from the current court complex.

The initial construction cost of the court complex is estimated at Rs133 crore, but it could rise by 20%, Thakur said.

Expected to be constructed within three years, the courts will be divided into two blocks. One block will have eight storeys and the other will have seven. Both will be centrally air-conditioned and have elevators.

Cumulatively, there will be 55 court rooms. The current court complex has 42 court rooms. Every floor will have a waiting area, room for assistant district attorneys and 10 courts.

The third floor will have a bar room, a separate room for women advocates, a meeting hall, library and cafeteria.

The ground floor of the complex will have a post office, bank, ATMs, and a dedicated space for notaries.

Thakur said future expansion plans include a lawyers’ chamber complex that will be connected to the main court. This, however, is not included in the 133 crore budget.

The new court is expected to cater to a daily footfall of over 10,000 and will have a multi-level parking facility too.

In February 2014, the then Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had laid the foundation stone for a new court complex. However, a plot for the same could not be decided.