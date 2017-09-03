Gurgaon: Overflowing sewers, potholed roads a bane for Sector 22-B residents

Blocked drains, overflowing manholes and potholed roads have become a common sight in Sector 22-B of Gurgaon. Residents claim that repeated efforts to raise the issue with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have fetched no result.

The situation worsens during monsoons as drainage water floods the roads leaving them severely damaged. Residents say open transformers and overhanging power lines add to their problems. “Uncovered power transformers can catch a spark anytime leading to a mishap. We have been following up with the civic authorities but to no avail. The situation is getting worse with each passing day,” said Poonam Verma, a resident.

People said that some of the sector lanes are severely water-logged and people are living in fear in pockets where uncovered power transformers stand nearby. “We understand the authorities cannot construct or repair the roads during rains but they must provide us with some alternative immediately,” said Bhim Singh Yadav, RWA president.

More rains mean bigger problems for the residents here as potholed and water-logged roads lead to frequent accidents. Also, the stagnant water serves as a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and diseases, the residents said.

“We have complained to the MCG officials several times but to no avail. For the past five years, every time it rains, sewage water spills on to the roads and no one makes an effort to get it cleared. Residents cannot walk on the roads and children are forced to stay indoors,” Yadav said. The residents, on Saturday, once again wrote to the MCG Commissioner and PWD minister stating the precarious condition of civic amenities in the area.

The residents have also alleged that though the sector is cleaned regularly, the waste is not picked up and is left piling in roadside. They said that the entire effort is wasted as rains again wash the waste into the drains during monsoons.

“There are serious issues of flow and construction in such cases. A concerted effort is needed to effectively clean up the drains. The authorities cannot get away with a quick fix. The roads are in poor shape, so is the drainage,” said Gauri Sarin, founder of Gurgaon Action plan which has visited several sectors to get the drain cleaned.

Meanwhile, MCG officials said they are already working on the issue and have been visiting each sector one by one to ensure rainwater drains are not choked and get cleaned regularly. “We will ensure the problem is resolved at the earliest and are working on the issue, the roads will be constructed once the monsoons are over,” executive engineer MCG, Dharamvir Malik said.