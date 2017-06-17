Gurgaon: Palam Vihar residents want graveyard shifted from area

Palam Vihar residents have sought the help of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) to shift a graveyard located near the houses in Block C 2. The residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Palam Vihar has filed a complaint in this regard with the CM’s window too.

Arun Mathur, who lives close to the graveyard, said, “We have been trying to get the graveyard shifted for several years. We appeal to Huda to move it elsewhere. We were misled by the developer at time of purchase of land as the graveyard was shown as vacant panchayat land. There was also no signage to indicate what the land was for. We realised that it was a graveyard only after the foundations of our houses had been laid. It was too late by then.”

The RWA has been trying to resolve the matter. The association and the people maintaining the graveyard had held a meeting with Huda officials in this regard three years ago.

“The people maintaining it agreed to shift the graveyard provided Huda allots suitable land. There is no objection from them in this regard at all, but the Huda has been turning a blind eye to our appeal,” said Sunil Yadav, president, Palam Vihar RWA.

Read more: Gurgaon: 500-year-old crematorium to be shifted near Sukhrali pond for construction of flyover

Osman Khan, member of Nehru Sangathan, which maintains the graveyard, said, “We have no objection to shifting the graveyard, but Huda should provide us land for the same. The graveyard was here before Palam Vihar was developed.”

Sanjiv Singla, estate officer (EO-I), Huda, said, “I have sought a detailed report from the official concerned in this regard and will resolve the issue at the earliest.”