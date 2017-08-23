Gurgaon: Parents agitated as school stops bus service to new sectors

The residents of new developing sectors are crying foul after the school buses denied operating their bus service in the areas due to the poor condition of roads in the Sectors. The parents have decided to protest against to authorities for not repairing the potholed roads.

Parents alleged that the school buses have been facing an hour delay every day due to the bad roads for last one year. During the monsoon, the condition of the roads gets worse and parents are forced to ask their children to skip the school.

“We had moved into the Sector thinking the situation will get better within six months but now it has been two years and with each passing day the situation is getting out of hands. Children are reaching late every day and now the schools have asked us to pick and drop children on our own,” said Yashesh Yadav, a resident of Mahindra Aura, Sector 110.

More than 300 students from this sector are attending schools in Delhi and Gurgaon.

“On Tuesday, the school bus was stuck for more than an hour at Chauma railway crossing and the children cried as soon as they reached home. It is very difficult for them to spend two hours extra in the school bus everyday,” said Sandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 110.

The school bus drivers have been complaining to the parents that coming to the Sector is taxing for them as there is no deployment of traffic officials on the stretch and the situation is out of control during peak hours.

The group of parents have decided to meet the district commissioner next week to ensure the authorities take up their responsibility and get the roads repaired at the earliest.

The schools have started asking parents to make alternative arrangements as the school buses will not be plying on the route. More than 15 school buses were ferrying on the stretch.

“It is very difficult for the working parents to pick and drop children from the school, it takes more than one hour to reach the school. There is no facility for the residents in the Sector. We regret our decision to move in here,” said Sameer Sharma another resident.

Yashpal Yadav, Huda administrator said, “The construction work is in full swing on the Bajghera railway crossing and we cannot help more than that. Though the road does not fall under our jurisdiction still I have asked my executive engineer to fill the potholes and repair the roads so that residents do not have to suffer.”