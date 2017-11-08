Gurgaon parents meet top state official, seek fee hike rollback

Around 100 parents of two Gurgaon schools expressed disappointment after meeting the Haryana additional chief secretary (ACS), school education department, KK Khandelwal over fee hike in Panchkula on Wednesday.

The parents met the ACS demanding a rollback of the hike fee by the school managements. They termed the hike ‘illegal’. However, after holding discussions with the parents, the ACS approved the Form 6 submitted by the schools in July this year. It was supposed to be submitted by the schools by December last year.

According to the parents, Khandelwal asked the school managements to submit their action plan for a fee hike within 15 days and referred the matter back to the Fee and Fund Regulatory Committee (FFRC).

“Both the parties were heard and were given 15 days to appeal again in case of any issue with the present decision. Schools were asked to submit a reason for hiking fees,” a staff at the ACS office said.

Parents of students in Delhi Public School Ghaziabad (DPSG), Palam Vihar and Blue Bells Group of Schools met the ACS who also heard the school representatives.

The meeting took place after parents of both the schools held protests on several occasions against the ‘unjustified’ fee hike by the school authorities.

“We will appeal against the decision. How can the government accept the Form 6 which was submitted by the schools so late? This is not acceptable,” DK Mishra, a parent who son studies in DPSG, Palam Vihar, said.

Mahesh Yadav, a parent of Blue Bells Group of School, said, “The case was again referred to FFRC. We are just going round in circles with no other option left.”

On June 5, the DPSG management was asked by the FFRC to refund the hiked school fee to parents.

D Suresh, the FFRC chairman, had said that 70% fee hike is illegal and the management was asked to refund the hiked fee to parents. However, the parents alleged that the school management didn’t follow the order.

Earlier, in March, the parents held protests in Gurgaon over the fee hikes and urged the government to act against the school managements.