Gurgaon: Peeved residents demand repair of potholed road

After passing the high-end Galleria market on Hamilton CT Road in DLF Phase 4 on foot or vehicle, less than 100 metres away, on the left, is the broken, potholed and unlevelled road in B block of Sushant Lok Phase 1. The road has become the bane for residents living there.

The residents claimed that the damaged road is causing pollution and hampering the suspension of their vehicles. They said it literally goes under water during the monsoon.

The stretch also leads to Vipul Square, a hub which is home to offices of several MNC’s and corporate firms.

The residents said that despite repeated visits to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and real estate developer (Ansal), the authorities passed the buck. They said no repair work has been carried out till date.

“Both Ansal and the MCG turned down our requests to repair the road. They passed the buck and blamed each other. While the Ansal officials claimed they have transferred the maintenance responsibilities to the MCG, the MCG said they are yet to take control of the area. While the authroities resort to a blame grame, the residents continue to suffer,” Vishesh Malik, a resident, said.

Vishesh added that he has to send his Maruti to the service centre regaularly, as it suffers damage owing to driving on the stretch on a daily basis.

For Vanisha Reddy, the excess waterlogging on the road makes it unusable during monsoons.

“Despite having a functional drainage system, rainwater does not flow into the drains and settles in potholes and broken stretches during monsoon. The road becomes unusable, as often, vehicles get stuck in the sludge. In addition, the road also becomes a breeding groud for mosquitoes and that leads to vector-borne diseases,” Vanisha said.

Ansal officials refused to comment on the issue.

“The stretch is part of the 250 km road-repair project initiated by MCG at the behest of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and will be repaired before the onset of monsoon,” a senior MCG official said.

The residents said several roads in Sushant Lok Phase 1 are broken and pot-holed as the authorities continue to look away.

After failing to get a 500m road repaired by the authorities, the residents of block A in Sushant Lok Phase 1 pooled money and had it repaired themselves in April 2016.