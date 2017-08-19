Gurgaon: Plot for shifting the Kherki Daula Toll plaza identified

Kherki Daula toll plaza would be shifted beyond the NSG complex in Manesar and a large plot in Sehrawan has been identified for its relocation. However, a final call on the same will only be taken once there is some clarification on the status of the land.

Gurgaon deputy commissioner said that the feasibility of the land is being assessed and if found suitable, the ownership would be transferred to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) within 15 days.

Authorities, however, confirmed that the transfer of land to NHAI is being taken up on priority.

The entire process of finding the land for shifting the toll plaza is being coordinated by Gurgaon MP and union minister of state for planning, Rao Inderjit Singh. On Friday, Singh visited the expressway along with the deputy commissioner and NHAI officials to expedite the infrastructure projects and transfer of land for the plaza.

“Land for the new toll plaza is being identified and feasibility is being assessed, as part of it falls in Manesar, Sehrawan and a portion belongs to the forest department as well. The transfer of land will be done at the earliest and a world class 42 lane plaza will come up here,” Singh said, adding that the shift would be a great boost to Gurgaon-Manesar industrial and residential complex.

The NHAI, meanwhile has asked experts to develop plans for setting up a new toll plaza at the new site. Officials said that the new toll is most likely to come up at this spot and they will work on two to three different options. They said that once the land is allotted, work would be completed in 3-4 months.

The plot in question is located at Chainage 53.500 on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, towards Jaipur, and if approved, the new toll plaza would be located around 11.5km from the existing one, which is 42km milestone from the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. There are plots available on both sides of the expressway at Sehrawan and they are owned by the gram panchayat.

“We have set a deadline of 15 days for ourselves to find a plot for setting up the new toll plaza. The land at Sehrawan will be examined with regard to ownership and the rights of the forest department and other stakeholders will be looked into. Only then will the recommendation be made to the state government for transfer,” Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner, Gurgaon, said.

NHAI officials said that they have sought 24 hectares of land to set up the new toll plaza. “There is a government polytechnic college beyond the NSG headquarters in Manesar and from that college, the new toll plaza will be around 1,500 metres on the Jaipur side,” Ashok Sharma, project director, Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, said.

Sharma also said that immediately before this land, there is a steep curve on the expressway which would also need to aligned. “This is not a major issue and would be resolved. The new toll plaza would be equipped with the latest technology and ensure least waiting time for vehicles,” said Sharma, adding that the new toll would be ready in 3-4 months.