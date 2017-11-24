Gurgaon: Plot near Vyapar Sadan possible site for new MCG office

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is looking at the possibility of building new office premises on an empty plot near Vyapar Sadan, officials said.

Officials said that this proposal will be put forward at the upcoming house meeting on Monday.

With the MCG paying over Rs20 lakh per month in rent for its building in Sector 34, which is on lease from the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) since February 2015, officials have been looking for alternative sites.

MCG had relocated most of its departments from its Civil Lines office two years ago due to severe congestion in the area, as the office is located opposite the Civil Hospital. Parking was also a major hassle due to high footfall of visitors, besides the officials working in various departments.

The plot near Vyapar Sadan is also located close to the Gurgaon government college in Sector 14 on Mehrauli Road.

Incidentally, the suggestion to build a new office had also been put forth by the previous councillors in June 2013. The councillors had suggested construction of a multilevel office on 2.5 acres and residences-cum-offices of mayor and deputies on a 1.5-acre plot.

The suggestion was later shot down by MCG officials due to doubts over its feasibility.

Among the agendas listed for the house meet on Monday, documents of which are in possession with Hindustan Times, the house has to discuss the need for the MCG to build an office in a centrally located area of the city that can be easily accessible to people residing in all four zones of the MCG.

“MCG has shortlisted Vyapar Sadan as a possible location for constructing its new office. We are looking to sell vacant commercial areas on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road and use the funds for the project,” Sudhir Singh Chauhan, senior town planner (STP) of MCG, said.

The sale of vacant commercial areas on MG Road is also on the list of agendas for the house meet.

Incidentally, last week, the mayor and her deputies had also expressed reservations about the corporation’s current office in Sector 34 and asked MCG officials to build offices for them in Civil Lines, for better access to the public.