Gurgaon: Police asked to ensure parking at designated places

In a bid to reduce pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Haryana government enlisted a slew of measures on Monday. Prominent among these are that vehicles in Gurgaon and Faridabad will have to be parked at designated spaces and steps have to be taken to boost the extent of plantation.

Chief secretary DS Dhesi directed the commissioners of Gurgaon and Faridabad police to ensure that people visiting shopping malls and other public places park vehicles in designated parking spaces such as basements of shopping arcades and not on roads.

He issued the directive during the 7th State level meeting of the committee constituted to reduce pollution in the NCR. The meeting was held in Chandigarh and was chaired by the chief secretary.

“We will take appropriate action in the matter,” Sandeep Khirwar, commissioner of Gurgaon police, said.

During the meeting, the officials observed that wrong parking on roads leads to traffic jams and congestion that aggravates vehicular pollution.

Dhesi also directed officials to put up a list of pollution checking centres online. He said that pollution checking centres would be established at all petrol pumps in the state for which the deputy commissioner concerned shall issue licenses.

Gurgaon’s air quality has lurched between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ since Diwali when the city’s air quality index shot up alarmingly to 450. The government was forced to implement measures under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP), which included a temporary cease on construction and closure of schools till the air quality improves.

At the meeting, officials of the Urban Local Bodies Department informed that a plantation drive was being planned in Gurgaon and Faridabad. They said a plantation drive is already under way on dividing roads in sectors. Dhesi directed the officials to speed up work and complete it within stipulated time.

It was informed at the meeting that the state government would give a subsidy of ₹61 crore for the optimum utilisation of crop residue up to December 2017, an official spokesperson said.

Officials from the agriculture department informed that farmers are being encouraged not to burn crop residue and violators are being booked by the police.

As many as 2,955 cases of crop residue burning have so far come to light and 236 FIRs have been registered in the state, the spokesperson said. As compared to last year, cases of crop residue burning are considerably less this year, he added.

The officials further informed that renewable energy plants were being set up for processing crop residue and there is a plan to generate 50MW electricity from them.

Officials from the industries department informed that as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the use of pet coke and furnace oil was prohibited with effect from November 1.