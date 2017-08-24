Gurgaon on high alert ahead of Dera chief verdict, additional cops deployed

Around 600 additional police personnel have been deployed in Gurgaon to maintain law and order in view of the verdict by the special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday in a rape case in which Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is the accused.

Apprehending trouble by his followers, in case the verdict goes against the Dera chief, the police has intensified checking at public places and set up 17 nakas (check posts) at the borders and other sensitive places to prevent any untoward incident.

The district administration, meanwhile, has set up peace committees across the district, particularly in rural areas to maintain peace and harmony.

Thousands of Dera followers have gathered at Panchkula over the last two to three days, forcing the Haryana government to announce a ban on mobile internet and data services and impose prohibitory orders across the state, including Gurgaon.

A meeting to discuss the law and order situation and to check police preparedness was also called on Thursday evening by Simardeep Singh, DCP, traffic, in which senior officials were present.

The Gurgaon police has issued special instructions to officials for maintaining law and order. “All police stations have been asked to maintain an adequate force, share area information with control room on an hourly basis and maintain adequate riot control equipment. Also, 24-hour check posts have been activated at the borders to prevent movement of suspicious persons,” Singh said.

As a precautionary measure, additional police force would be deployed at the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram in Sector 51. The SHO of Sector 50 along with his team will be deployed at the ashram, police said.

ACP (Sadar) Anil Yadav will be the in-charge of the deployment and patrolling of police officials in the city.

The administration has also imposed a ban on carrying licensed weapons or any other firearms. It has put curbs on the sale of petrol and diesel in large quantities.

The police are also keeping a check on any large movement of vehicles, particularly those going towards Panchkula.

Two videographers have been roped in at every police station, to record any untoward incident. The city police has also asked people to avoid listening to rumours and report the same to police.

The rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was registered in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of Punjab and Haryana court after complaints from two of his women followers. The chargesheet was filed by the CBI in July, 2007.