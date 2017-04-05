Gurgaon police felicitates Badshahpur women who warded off armed robbers

Staying true to their words, Gurgaon police, on Wednesday, felicitated two women employees working at an eco-counter of a government bank for staving off a robbery attempt by armed assailants on Monday.

Vimla Devi and Poonam, who reside at Badshahpur village, were given a cash prize of ₹5,000 each and commendation certificates by Sandeep Khirwar, Gurgaon police commissioner. He also praised the presence of mind and bravery shown by the duo in helping catch the criminals.

Both are working at the SBI eco-counter at Badshahpur.

Speaking on her intrepid act, Vimla Devi said that she was suddenly taken aback by the attackers but instead of caving in to their threats, she challenged the duo, which also inspired her co-worker Poonam to join her in warding off the robbers.

Poonam, who is into the sixth month of her pregnancy, said that there was an initial scuffle during which the criminals tried to snatch the cash but they both managed to pin the robbers down. The two also raised alarm as a result of which customers from adjoining shops also joined them and managed to snatch the weapons from them.

The police also said that it will recommend them for the bravery award on Independence Day.

The police said that the two assailants had come from Bhiwani to Gurgaon to prey on unsuspecting residents. While one of the accused, Deepak, is a B.Ed student, the other, Mohit, cleared his class 12 boards and worked in a security firm at Badshahpur. All the information pertaining to this banking centre was known to Mohit, who had planned the loot.

On Monday afternoon, two men entered the SBI kiosk at Bashahpur village, and flashing weapons and threatening the employees and customers.

The fightback by the two women was recorded by the kiosk’s CCTV cameras and the footage later went viral social media.

