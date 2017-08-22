Gurgaon police gets ‘third eye’ to check crime, monitor traffic

The police have finally got the ‘third eye’ that they have been waiting for past many years. A project stuck for last over three years has fructified and 21 CCTV cameras have been installed in various parts of the city, including the crowded Sadar Bazar.

In the first phase of the pilot project, prepared in 2014, by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), a total of 61 hi-tech pan-tilt-zoom cameras and automatic number plate reader cameras will be installed by the mid-September. The project costs over Rs 3 crore.

A monitoring centre has been established at the police commissioner’s office from where the personnel will be keeping an eye on traffic and crime activities.

The police have been feeling helpless as a number of cases were not solved in the absence of CCTV cameras that could have provided vital clues.

The cameras, with the ability to rotate 360 degrees, have laser light sensitivity for clearer images of vehicular movement and night vision to assist the police.

“We will be able to monitor important traffic junctions and crowded areas from the monitoring centre. The cameras are vital in preventing and investigating crime,” Deepak Gahlawat, deputy commissioner of police, Gurgaon.

He said a monitoring centre became functional at the commissioner’s office on August 14.

The police feel the presence of CCTV cameras will help solve cases of snatching, vehicle theft and other such crimes.

As per Gurgaon police, in 2016, as many as 3,518 vehicle thefts, 3,678 other thefts and 465 burglaries were reported. The police also recorded 247 cases of abduction and more than 100 cases of snatching.

“A total of 61 cameras will be installed in the pilot project. We are preparing a plan to cover the whole city with cameras for better monitoring,” said MR Sharma, chief engineer, MCG. He said there has been a delay because of technical matters but the project has taken off.

The cameras are presently installed in Sadar Bazar, on Jail Road, at Sohna chowk, and on Post Office road. The plan is to cover all vital spots such as Mini Secretariat, Civil Lines and traffic junctions, including Rajiv chowk, Signature Tower and Iffco Chowk.

To regulate traffic and nab traffic offenders, the police also plan to install such cameras on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.