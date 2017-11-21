Gurgaon police hide behind procedures as real owner of Mercedes that killed 4-year-old evades arrest

The Gurgaon police is still unable to trace the owner of the Mercedes Benz which killed a four-year-old girl on Sunday.

Police said that they have fulfilled all procedures and have filed a case against the driver, Sunil Kumar, who failed to provide the registration certificate of the car.

“We got information about the insurance policy in which it is mentioned that the vehicle belongs to one Sandhya Singh, a resident of Sector 15, Gurgaon. The policy is valid till June 2018 however, we do not have any confirmation regarding ownership of the vehicle,” assistant sub inspector (ASI) Narpat Singh of Sector 14 police station, the investigating officer in the case, said.

Although the website of Ministry Transport and Highways (MoRTH) mentions that the vehicle, a white Mercedes Benz ML 350, with registration number HR 26 CM 0006, is owned by one Sandhya Singh, the Gurgaon police refused to confirm this and said the vehicle registration papers were not produced by the driver.

Sunil, a resident of Mahendargarh, the driver of the car, was produced in a local court on Monday morning and released on bail.

“We have registered a case against driver Sunil under sections 39/192 of Motor Vehicle Act. We have also filed a case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) against him. All these sections are bailable and we let him out on bail,” Singh said.

The police said that the owner of the vehicle will come forward to claim her car.

“The case is in the court now, the car will remain in our custody. We will act as per the court order,” said Singh.