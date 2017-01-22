Gurgaon police hold mock drill to brace up for fresh Jat stir for quota

Bracing for the possibility of a fresh Jat quota stir on January 29, the Gurgaon police conducted a mock drill on Sunday.

The drill comes two days after the Haryana police cancelled leaves of all police personnel (barring emergency exceptions) across the state.

According to Gurgaon police officers, the drill featured preparation for putting barricades at all entry points to the city, special arrangements for screening passengers at the railway station and local bus station, preparations for ensuring law and order in times when prohibitory orders, forbidding the assembly of five or more persons in an area, is in force and the mobilisation of arms.

The police preparedness came on a day some Jat leaders threatened to renew the agitation, which paralysed the state for days, if their quota demand was not met.

Apart from the police, all-women Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Response Team (QRT) were also summoned for the mock drill.

“Strategic deployment of police and other forces, setting up check points near key installations across the city to keep a close watch on possible trouble makers and keep them at bay. We took all necessary preparations to deal with an agitation,” the official spokesperson of Gurgaon police said.

The officers said they will hold meetings with Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force in the coming days. During the prolonged Jat stir last year, the Indian Railways faced the brunt of the protests as services across North India were hit. Thousands of Jat protesters assembled on railway tracks not letting trains pass through.

However, Gurgaon remained largely unfazed and unaffected by the Jat agitation last year.

In February, protesters blocked major intersections and several roads in the outskirts of the city . However, none of these protests witnessed any violence and were resolved within hours.