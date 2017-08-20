Gurgaon police intensify night patrolling

The Gurgaon police has intensified night patrolling to check criminal activities in the city. The move was set into motion after the director general of police (DGP) Haryana, BS Sandhu, directed the Gurgaon police to boost night patrolling.

According to the schedule, the personnel, including deputy commissioners of police and assistant commissioners of police will also conduct patrolling in their respective areas.

In a meeting on Saturday, it was decided that the station house officers (SHOs) will assist senior officers in conducting night patrolling.

In case of any problem in reaching the emergency number, those in distress can directly call the officer concerned, said Ravinder Kumar, Gurgaon Police PRO.

Officers are also advised to share the details of the night patrolling staff with the RWA representatives. Police will also focus on the new sectors and around the highways. The officer will also keep an eye on sensitive areas, the police said.

The incidents of crime against women have been on a rise in the city during late hours.

On August 6, a 22-year-old IT executive was allegedly stalked for almost 6 km by two men in a car around 11.45 pm, while she was returning home on her scooter from her office in Sector 17.

On June 6, a 25-year-old woman from Nepal was allegedly molested by a resident of Nirvana Country, an upscale residential society in the city.

On May 29, a woman alleged that she was gang-raped in a van at Manesar and the accused choked her infant daughter to death before fleeing the scene.

On May 24, a 25-year-old woman from Darjeeling claimed that she was molested by an unknown person on Sohna Road. The victim worked as a nurse at a house located on Sohna Road.

On May 14, a 26-year-old woman from Sikkim alleged that she was gang-raped by three men in a moving car after being kidnapped near Sukhrali village.

On February 20, an assistant professor from Meghalaya teaching in a Delhi college was allegedly molested by an autorickshaw driver while travelling from Huda City Centre to her residence in Sector 51.