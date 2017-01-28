Gurgaon police nab 16 men for public drinking

The Gurgaon police has continued their crackdown on those consuming alcohol and creating nuisance in public places. Police on Friday arrested 16 men from across the city for the offence. The total number of cases registered in January stands at 73.

Police said residents lodged several complaints against public drinking. Residents said people are often seen drinking in groups outside shops and in cars, creating a sense of insecurity while visiting markets, particularly with family.

On Friday, Sector 5 police registered the maximum number of public drinking cases --13. Kherki Daula police booked two persons and another man was nabbed in Sector 10.

Police said they increased vigil on the Friday as it marked the beginning of the weekend when several corporate executives and other residents prefer to party after office till late night.

According to police, those caught drinking are booked under the Excise Act and it is the prerogative of the judge to decide the punishment. “We take the offenders under preventive custody for creating public nuisance,” deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Saharan, said. In most cases, the court slaps a fine of Rs 500 and releases the offenders on the promise of good conduct.

Despite the drive, there are several areas in the city that report drunken brawls. These areas include New Gurgaon localities such as DLF Central Arcade in DLF City Phase 2, Galleria Market, the Sector 56 Huda market, Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok market and Golf Course Road.

Residents of these areas have asked police and civic bodies concerned to install CCTV cameras in public spaces, particularly around liquor vends to keep a tab on such incidents.