Gurgaon police opens swanky office to house cyber cell

Gurgaon police has built a new state-of-the-art office in DLF Phase 5, which will house the cyber crime cell and will be soon upgraded to an independent cyber police station as well as the office of the ACP DLF. Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar inaugurated the new office building on Monday and said that it was another important step in their endeavor to provide quality policing to each and every resident of the city.

The cyber police station in the city is being set up separately at a time when rising number of cyber crime and online fraud cases has evoked concern from residents.

After the Centre’s big bang cash recall or demonetisation and push for a less cash economy, there has been a steep rise in such crimes. It prompted the Haryana government to set up an independent cyber police station in Gurgaon.

Built over an acre, the three-storey building will house the office of of ACP (DLF), ACP (Cyber Cell) and cyber police cell, said Khirwar. “We are taking serious measures to improve the law and order situation in the city and bring us closer to residents. The building is equipped with all the necessary modern infrastructure which will enable us to serve more effectively and efficiently,” he said.

Read I Gurgaon: Women SHOs hone their skills in tackling cyber crime

Police officials also said that this office could also house Foreign Registration Office (FRO) in the future. The police have also set up a help desk at the new building for assisting DLF residents to file complaints.

Gurgaon police has already set up 10 new police station in the city covering new sectors and has also divided the jurisdiction of existing stations in the wake of rising population and crime in the city. A woman police station has also come up in the Manesar area and the city police will soon appoint DCP, Manesar, a post recently sanctioned by the state government.