Gurgaon police seizes 31 dumpers found carrying stones beyond limit, arrests drivers

To prevent overloaded dumpers from plying on city roads, the Gurgaon police on Wednesday carried out a major drive against truck operators under different police stations. Thirty one dumpers were seized by the police for carrying stones beyond the permissible weight. The drivers of these vehicles were arrested and produced in court on Thursday.

The Gurgaon police registered cases under sections 279(rash driving) , 336(act of endangering life), 120B(criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) and Section 3 of Prevention of damage to public property (PDPP) Act.

The police action on Wednesday comes in the wake of the directive issued by police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar, who has asked police to take strict action against vehicles carrying excess weight.

The police has also received a number of complaints by residents and environmentalists regarding rash driving by overloaded dumpers and trucks, which have also caused several accidents in the city.

On Wednesday, the Sector 56 police station caught three dumpers at a check point that were found carrying excess stones. The three vehicles were taken to the weighing unit where they were found to be carrying weight above the permissible limits. The drivers of the three trucks — Mausam, Kuldeep and Dharampal — were arrested.

In another instance, the DLF Phase 2 police caught a large truck carrying stones in excess of the allowed capacity. Similarly, six dumpers stopped by the DLF phase 1 police for checking were also found carrying loads beyond permissible weight. The police seized the trucks and arrested their drivers Sohan, Manoj, Billu, Hateshwar, Satan, and Dayaram.

The drive against overloaded dumpers was carried out across the highway too. The Rajendra Park police seized a dumper near Shobha city and arrested its driver Ram Kishan. Likewise, in Sector 10, truck drivers Ganga and Sanjay were arrested on similar charges and their vehicles seized. The Bilaspur police station also seized four dumpers and arrested the drivers, barring two who managed to escape.

Overloaded dumpers were also seized by Manesar police, Badshahpur police, Kherki Daula police, and Sohna police.