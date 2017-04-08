Gurgaon police to get 500 more personnel, 10 new police stations

Gurgaon police is likely to get five hundred police personnel who passed out recently from the Haryana police Recruit training centre at Sunaria in Rohtak in a bid to strengthen the security apparatus in the city. This would vastly augment the strength of the police department in Gurgaon, as more manpower would be available for crime prevention and detection apart from strengthening the traffic police.

The new recruits are likely to join by the end of this month.

Not only this, the Haryana government has also approved 10 more police stations for the city, which is likely to make policing more effective. Sources said the Haryana home secretary approved the proposal to set up new police stations across Gurgaon this week.

At present, there are 3,780 police personnel and a total of 25 police stations apart from special branches that look after law and order. The number of sanctioned posts is 4,922 and there is a shortage of over 1,000 police personnel at various levels in Gurgaon.

Owing to shortage of manpower, the police department has been struggling as the population in the city has grown by leaps and bounds and there has also been a noticeable spiral in crimes. There has also been steep rise in white collar frauds and online scams in the last few years giving police a major headache.

As per the new plan, the city police will open new police stations at Sector 14 police post, Bajghera police post, Khandsa police post, Pataudi road, Sector 9 and Sohna police post. This apart, separate police stations will be carved out of Sadar police station and Badshahpur police station and two others will come up in Sector 43 and Sector 50.

A senior police officer said that there is a major pile-up of cases at existing police stations, particularly at Sadar police station, Badshahpur, and Khandsa road police post. “We have 322 cases for which we have to file a reply in the court and we often feel stretched. Four police stations could be carved out of the Sadar police station limits,” said an official.

The move to set up a police station at Bajghera, officials said would help in boosting the law and order situation in Palam Vihar and surrounding areas, which have seen a steep rise in car jackings and murders owing to their proximity with Delhi. Apart from that, new Gurgaon sectors will be better served by the setting up of the new police stations, officials said.

Sandeep Khirwar, Gurgaon police commissioner, said the infusion of extra manpower and creation of new police stations will greatly help in serving the citizens in a better way. “We have been pushing for extra manpower, as this will help in better enforcement of rules and regulations in the city,” he said.

Officials also said that city’s traffic police is likely to derive the maximum benefit from the infusion of more manpower. Manish Sehgal, ACP Gurgaon police, and spokesperson said “The maximum number (of the new recruits) will be deputed to the traffic police as it desperately needs more manpower,” he said .