Gurgaon police to hire more SPOs, interview on Jan 11

City police will hire thirteen special police officers on contract and interviews for these posts will be conducted on January 11 at police commissioner’s office. The SPOs will be hired for a period of one year and paid an honorarium of ₹14,000 per month. They will also get a dress allowance of ₹3,000 once a year.

Only the former employees of Haryana State Industrial Security Force, which was disbanded, and 819 Haryana Armed police personnel who retired in 2004 will be eligible for recruitment. The salaries of the SPOs will be credited directly to their bank accounts.

As per the norms, they would not be recruited in their home police stations, but those adjacent to places where they live.

They would also be paid ₹3,000 for 2 pairs of dress, one pair of shoes and other items required for duty. They would also be paid ₹150 per day as tour allowance and leaves would be granted as per the norms laid down for Haryana police constables.

In the event of an SPO losing his life on duty, his next of kin will be paid ₹10 lakh as compensation. In case they suffer any disability, they would also be paid compensation based on the nature of the handicap.

The selection committee for the interview would comprise the commissioner of police, ACP and an inspector. Those being selected will have to undergo a 15-day training course during which they will be made aware of the basics of law and order management, crowd control and other aspects of policing. The SPOs would be deployed for guard duty, patrolling, traffic management and other related duties performed by the police department.

Gurgaon police is likely to get 275 SPOs of the 1,500 being recruited by the department across the state to augment the police force. The police is currently short of 900 officers and it is expected that the recruitment of these SPOs would act as a force multiplier.

The city police is also expecting 350 new police personnel to join the city police traffic department after they pass out of police training academy in Sunaria.

On Monday, an SPO deployed at Palam Vihar was mowed down by a speeding vehicle. The police have traced the vehicle to a place in Punjab and are hunting for the accused.