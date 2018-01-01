Gurgaon police wield baton to rein in hooligans

As partygoers and revellers flocked to Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road on New Year’s Eve, Gurgaon police were forced to wield batons to control ‘hooligans’.

Police said one person has been arrested for creating a ruckus on the night.

A video circulated on the social media shows two men being thrashed by Gurgaon police officers as well as security guards outside the entrance of Sahara Mall on Sunday night .

Gurgaon police officials confirmed the incident and said that a group of men were asked to present their identification cards (ID) by the mall guards at the checkpoint as they tried to force their way into the mall. As per protocol, visitors have to flash some identity proof to gain access to the mall.

Police said the men refused to show their ID cards and got into a heated argument with the mall guards. One of them even claimed to be an ‘excise officer’, the police said.

When one of the hooligans hit a guard, the police went after them with batons.

“The men were disrupting law and order and the police officers were forced to act. However, no incidents of eve-teasing were reported,” sub inspector Moolchand, in-charge of MG Road police post, said.

The police identified the accused as Amit Roy, 25, a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The video that went viral on the social media shows people gathered outside the mall’s entrance. A group of police officials and security guards could be seen escorting two men towards the exit.

The men suddenly got into a tussle, prompting police to use batons on them, as they attempted to flee the spot.

Mall Mile has been witness to several untoward incidents in the past.

On December 31, 2011, a woman was allegedly groped and molested by a mob of 30 revellers outside Sahara mall, forcing police to use batons on the accused.

In the subsequent years, several instances of brawls at pubs and overcrowding on MG Road were reported in the area, prompting the police to stop traffic movement on Mall Mile from 2013 onwards.

The police had declared the MG Road a no vehicle-zone after 6pm, leaving many commuters livid. Partygoers also had trouble hailing cabs to hit up fun zones to ring in the new year.

As celebrations began, severe congestion was reported on several arterial roads and even on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway at Iffco chowk, Signature Tower and near Ambience Mall.

Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon police, said elaborate arrangements were made to divert traffic for smooth flow in areas where people were expected to flock in.