Gurgaon police will launch awareness drive in schools to prevent jams at bus stops

In a bid to prevent traffic congestion caused by numerous school buses across the city, the Gurgaon police will soon launch an awareness drive in schools so that buses are not stopped on roads obstructing traffic in the morning and afternoon.

The police will also ask parents to refrain from bringing their cars to pick and drop their children at bus stops as this causes daily snarls on key roads.

Gurgaon has more than 200 private schools. The lack of discipline among bus drivers and small liberties taken by parents are causing inconvenience to other residents.

Jams have become frequent in sectors 56, 57, South city 1, Sector 45, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 and in Old Gurgaon. “There are daily jams in front of the Rotary Public School in front of the Sector 22 market during school hours. It is impossible to pass through the area as hundreds of vehicles are illegally parked on the road,” Pawan Kumar of Palam Vihar said.

Constant honking by school buses is another major problem for residents. “The movement of school buses in residential areas cause huge inconvenience to commuters and residents every day. Most vehicles flout laws and drive on the wrong side,” Renu Budiyan Kendriya Vihar, Sector 56, said.

Police have decided to launch an awareness drive after the matter was raised by a number of residents’ associations in the city.

DCP (traffic) Balbir Singh said, “We have planned to start an awareness program in all schools across the city. The bus drivers will be asked not to stop buses in the middle of the road. We will ask schools to prepare a list of stops in residential areas so that stops, which can lead to congestion, can be avoided. Congestion is a major issue and we will ensure it is managed well during peak hours.”

Taking cognizance of the problem, schools have also started working with their drivers and parents. “We are encouraging parents to reach bus stops five minutes prior to the bus arrival time. We are ensuring parents do not interact with their children while boarding or de-boarding buses,” Peeya Sharma, principal, Ryan International School, Sector 40, said.

“This (issue of school buses) was brought to our notice now. Necessary action will be taken at the earliest,” Nicholas Gomes, principal, St Xavier’s High School, said.

Schools also said they will fully cooperative with the traffic police to ensure discipline among bus drivers and staff.