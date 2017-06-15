Gurgaon: Pollution watchdog ask MCG to remove C&D waste from Sector 67

Acting on a recent directive by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with regard to dust pollution at Sector 67, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to remove the construction and demolition (C&D) waste from the area.

The NGT directive came in response to a petition filed by a resident regarding the poor quality and rampant dumping of C&D waste in the area.

“We have asked MCG to take immediate steps in the matter. As directed by the NGT, we will monitor the air quality in the area. Though the current air quality level is not alarming, we have advised the MCG officials to sprinkle water at construction sites and have the roads swept regularly,” JB Sharma, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said.

However, the residents claimed that the civic authorities have not followed any of NGT’s directions and construction waste continue to be dumped regularly in the area.

“We have written to several officials, but nothing has been done on the ground yet to stop dumping of construction waste,” said Kush Kochgaway, a resident of Sector-67 who had filed the petition in the NGT, said.

Kochgaway had moved the NGT claiming the loose dust from C&D waste is a threat to the health of residents in the area.

Earlier, on March 9, the NGT had asked HSPCB to take corrective measures and submit a compliance report within two months. As there are several condominiums around the area, removing the C&D waste was deemed important as, according to the NGT norms, C&D waste are not to be dumped in residential areas.

The sector is located close to a host of landmarks such as Park View Spa Next, M3M Golf Estate, M3M Cosmopolitan, M3M Urbana, Emaar Marbella, Ireo Victory Valley and Ireo Uptown.

Meanwhile, the MCG official said that they are aware of the dumping of construction waste in the area and are working to resolve the issue. “We are in a process of setting up a C&D plant and as soon as we complete the project, we will remove all construction waste in the city,” SS Rohilla, spokesperson, MCG, said.