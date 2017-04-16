Gurgaon: Pollution watchdog raises air quality alert

The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index marked the city on Sunday as ‘very poor’. Experts are of opinion that the air quality is not improving because of the ongoing large scare development projects in the city over the last four months.

On Sunday, the particulate matter (PM)2.5 level in the city was recorded at 346 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) against a permissible limit of 60 (µg/m³).

The PM 2.5, is suspended particulate matte which is 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter and one of the major contributors to air pollution. These particles could settle in the lungs and cause respiratory problems.

With a view to reviewing the elements affecting air quality, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) will submit a report on air quality, the role of industries and vehicular impact to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday.

“We will submit a cumulative report on various factors affecting air quality. We will also mention the measures adopted to tackle air pollution in the region. Air pollution is increasing alarmingly because of the rapid urbanisation and ongoing development projects in the city,” said Bhupender Singh, regional officer, HSPCB.

This report was sought by CPCB last week, as the air quality of the city has remained poor over the last four months. The worseing air quality has evoked concern among residents. The daily air quality index of the CPCB, too, hasn’t showed any improvement in the city’s air quality.

The air quality index is an indicator of the air pollution from excessive levels of three pollutants — NO2, PM 10 and PM 2.5. The index has marked the air quality as ‘good’ on a scale of 0-100, moderate on a scale of 101- 200 and poor on one of 201-300.

The index for individual pollutants at a monitoring location are calculated as per its 24-hour average concentration value (8-hour cycle in case of CO and Ozone) and health breakpoint concentration range.

All pollutants cannot be monitored at all locations. Overall AQI is calculated only if data of a minimum of three pollutants is available.